PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a drop of 38.6% from the March 31st total of 8,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 86,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

In related news, major shareholder Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 3,549 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total value of $32,082.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,857,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,950,914.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 47,503 shares of company stock worth $425,378.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in PermRock Royalty Trust stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.07% of PermRock Royalty Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PermRock Royalty Trust stock opened at $7.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $93.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.10. PermRock Royalty Trust has a 52 week low of $5.60 and a 52 week high of $10.88.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.062 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.73%. PermRock Royalty Trust’s payout ratio is 184.78%.

PermRock Royalty Trust owns 80% net profits interest in the oil and natural gas production properties acquired by Boaz Energy II, LLC in Permian Basin, Texas. Its underlying properties comprising 22,997 net acres, which include 2,434 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Hockley and Terry counties, Texas; 1,667 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Terry and Cochran counties, Texas; 14,727 net acres on the Eastern Shelf of the Permian Basin in Glasscock, Schleicher, Stonewall, and Coke counties, Texas; and 4,169 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Ward, Crane, Terry, and Ector counties, Texas.

