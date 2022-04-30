Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) Given a €196.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €196.00 ($210.75) target price on Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

RI has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €220.00 ($236.56) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €169.00 ($181.72) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €235.00 ($252.69) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €250.00 ($268.82) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €241.00 ($259.14) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pernod Ricard has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €227.31 ($244.42).

EPA:RI opened at €197.65 ($212.53) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €191.56 and a 200-day moving average price of €198.63. Pernod Ricard has a 1-year low of €107.25 ($115.32) and a 1-year high of €136.25 ($146.51).

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. It offers its products under various brands. The company was founded in 1805 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

