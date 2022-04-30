Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) Given a €220.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €220.00 ($236.56) target price on Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €250.00 ($268.82) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €202.00 ($217.20) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €241.00 ($259.14) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €222.00 ($238.71) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays set a €255.00 ($274.19) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Friday, February 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pernod Ricard presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €227.31 ($244.42).

RI opened at €197.65 ($212.53) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €191.56 and a 200-day moving average price of €198.63. Pernod Ricard has a twelve month low of €107.25 ($115.32) and a twelve month high of €136.25 ($146.51).

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. It offers its products under various brands. The company was founded in 1805 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

