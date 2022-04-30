Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) Given a €260.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €260.00 ($279.57) target price on Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €230.00 ($247.31) price objective on Pernod Ricard in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €222.00 ($238.71) target price on Pernod Ricard in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a €240.00 ($258.06) target price on Pernod Ricard in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a €220.00 ($236.56) price objective on Pernod Ricard in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group set a €196.00 ($210.75) price objective on Pernod Ricard in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €227.31 ($244.42).

Shares of RI opened at €197.65 ($212.53) on Friday. Pernod Ricard has a 12-month low of €107.25 ($115.32) and a 12-month high of €136.25 ($146.51). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €191.56 and its 200 day moving average price is €198.63.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. It offers its products under various brands. The company was founded in 1805 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

