Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDF) Price Target Increased to €210.00 by Analysts at Societe Generale

Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDF – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Societe Generale from €205.00 ($220.43) to €210.00 ($225.81) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on PDRDF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Pernod Ricard from €230.00 ($247.31) to €234.00 ($251.61) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Pernod Ricard from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard from €217.00 ($233.33) to €220.00 ($236.56) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard from €240.00 ($258.06) to €230.00 ($247.31) in a research report on Monday, April 4th.

PDRDF stock opened at 209.42 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is 208.84. Pernod Ricard has a 52-week low of 187.13 and a 52-week high of 246.48.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. It offers its products under various brands. The company was founded in 1805 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

