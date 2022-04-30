Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDF) Price Target Increased to €220.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Credit Suisse Group from €217.00 ($233.33) to €220.00 ($236.56) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup raised Pernod Ricard from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard from €240.00 ($258.06) to €230.00 ($247.31) in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard from €230.00 ($247.31) to €234.00 ($251.61) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday.

OTCMKTS PDRDF opened at 209.42 on Friday. Pernod Ricard has a 1 year low of 187.13 and a 1 year high of 246.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of 208.84.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. It offers its products under various brands. The company was founded in 1805 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

