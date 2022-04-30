Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDF) Price Target Raised to €234.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDF – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €230.00 ($247.31) to €234.00 ($251.61) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Pernod Ricard from €240.00 ($258.06) to €230.00 ($247.31) in a report on Monday, April 4th. Citigroup raised shares of Pernod Ricard from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Get Pernod Ricard alerts:

Pernod Ricard stock opened at 209.42 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of 208.84. Pernod Ricard has a twelve month low of 187.13 and a twelve month high of 246.48.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. It offers its products under various brands. The company was founded in 1805 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Pernod Ricard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pernod Ricard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.