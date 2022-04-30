Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) Given New €169.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDY – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from €157.00 ($168.82) to €169.00 ($181.72) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

PDRDY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Pernod Ricard from €245.00 ($263.44) to €256.00 ($275.27) in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Pernod Ricard from €215.00 ($231.18) to €217.00 ($233.33) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Pernod Ricard from €233.00 ($250.54) to €243.00 ($261.29) in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pernod Ricard presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $190.20.

OTCMKTS PDRDY opened at $47.12 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.03. Pernod Ricard has a 12-month low of $34.68 and a 12-month high of $47.39.

Pernod Ricard SA engages in the manufacture of wines, spirits, and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm offers products under the brands Absolut Vodka, Chivas Regal, Ballantine’s, Beefeater, Jameson, Kahlúa, Malibu, Ricard, Havana Club, Martell, Cognac, The Glenlivet, G.H. Mumm, Perrier-Jouët, Royal Salute, Brancott Estate, Graffigna, Campo Viejo, Jacob’s Creek, Kenwood, Pastis 51, 100 Pipers, ArArAt, Becherovka, Blenders Pride, Clan Campbell, Imperial, Seagram’s Imperial Blue, Olmeca, Passport Scotch, Amaro Ramazzotti, Ruavieja, Royal Stag, Seagram’s Gin, Something Special, Suze, Wiser’s, and Wyborowa.

