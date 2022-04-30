Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) Price Target Increased to €260.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDY – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from €255.00 ($274.19) to €260.00 ($279.57) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PDRDY. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard from €215.00 ($231.18) to €217.00 ($233.33) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard from €157.00 ($168.82) to €169.00 ($181.72) and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard from €245.00 ($263.44) to €256.00 ($275.27) in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $190.20.

OTCMKTS PDRDY opened at $47.12 on Friday. Pernod Ricard has a one year low of $34.68 and a one year high of $47.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.03.

Pernod Ricard SA engages in the manufacture of wines, spirits, and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm offers products under the brands Absolut Vodka, Chivas Regal, Ballantine’s, Beefeater, Jameson, Kahlúa, Malibu, Ricard, Havana Club, Martell, Cognac, The Glenlivet, G.H. Mumm, Perrier-Jouët, Royal Salute, Brancott Estate, Graffigna, Campo Viejo, Jacob’s Creek, Kenwood, Pastis 51, 100 Pipers, ArArAt, Becherovka, Blenders Pride, Clan Campbell, Imperial, Seagram’s Imperial Blue, Olmeca, Passport Scotch, Amaro Ramazzotti, Ruavieja, Royal Stag, Seagram’s Gin, Something Special, Suze, Wiser’s, and Wyborowa.

