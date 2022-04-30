Perseus Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:PMNXF) Short Interest Update

Perseus Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:PMNXF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,440,200 shares, a decline of 46.5% from the March 31st total of 2,690,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 32.7 days.

Shares of PMNXF stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.40. 2,003 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,862. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.37 and its 200-day moving average is $1.23. Perseus Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.91 and a fifty-two week high of $1.53.

About Perseus Mining (Get Rating)

Perseus Mining Limited explores, evaluates, develops, and mines for gold properties in West Africa. The company primarily holds interests in the Edikan gold mine project located in Ghana; and SissinguÃ© and Yaoure gold projects located in CÃ´te d'Ivoire. Perseus Mining Limited was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Subiaco, Australia.

