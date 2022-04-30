Perseus Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:PMNXF) Short Interest Update

Perseus Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:PMNXF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,440,200 shares, a decline of 46.5% from the March 31st total of 2,690,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 32.7 days.
Shares of PMNXF stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.40. 2,003 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,862. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.37 and its 200-day moving average is $1.23. Perseus Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.91 and a fifty-two week high of $1.53.
