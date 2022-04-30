Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTPI) Short Interest Down 39.8% in April

Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTPI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 183,300 shares, a drop of 39.8% from the March 31st total of 304,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,760,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Petros Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $1,142,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Petros Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $813,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Petros Pharmaceuticals by 147.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 35,060 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Petros Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Petros Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,000. Institutional investors own 43.41% of the company’s stock.

PTPI stock opened at $1.13 on Friday. Petros Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.05 and a 52 week high of $5.20. The company has a market capitalization of $23.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.92.

Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on men's health therapeutics. The company engages in the commercialization and development of Stendra, an PDE-5 inhibitor prescription medication for the treatment of erectile dysfunction (ED). It also develops and commercializes H100, a patented topical formulation candidate for the treatment of acute Peyronie's disease.

