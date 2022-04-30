PetroShale Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSHIF) Short Interest Update

PetroShale Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSHIF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, a drop of 72.1% from the March 31st total of 56,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of PSHIF stock traded up 0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting 0.60. 18,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,284. PetroShale has a twelve month low of 0.16 and a twelve month high of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is 0.65.

Get PetroShale alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial raised their price target on PetroShale from C$1.00 to C$1.10 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on PetroShale in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on PetroShale in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

PetroShale Inc, an independent oil company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil-weighted assets primarily in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin area of North Dakota. It holds interests in the Middle Bakken and Three Forks Benches One, Two, Three, and Four formations, as well as Pronghorn/Sanish and Lodgepole areas.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PetroShale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetroShale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.