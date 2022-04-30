PetroTal Corp. (OTCMKTS:PTALF) Short Interest Down 43.3% in April

PetroTal Corp. (OTCMKTS:PTALF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,500 shares, a decline of 43.3% from the March 31st total of 90,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 743,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

PTALF stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,273. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.41. PetroTal has a 12 month low of $0.17 and a 12 month high of $0.61.

PetroTal Company Profile

PetroTal Corp. engages in the exploration, appraisal, and development of crude oil and natural gas in Peru, South America. Its primary asset is the Bretana oil field located in the Marañón Basin of northern Peru. The company was formerly known as Sterling Resources Ltd. and changed its name to PetroTal Corp.

