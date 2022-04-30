PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW) Major Shareholder Eli Samaha Purchases 2,000 Shares of Stock

PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW – Get Rating) major shareholder Eli Samaha acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.24 per share, for a total transaction of $22,480.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,596,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,181,670.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Eli Samaha also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PFSweb alerts:

On Wednesday, April 27th, Eli Samaha acquired 21,087 shares of PFSweb stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.19 per share, for a total transaction of $235,963.53.

On Monday, April 25th, Eli Samaha acquired 13,735 shares of PFSweb stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.18 per share, for a total transaction of $153,557.30.

On Friday, April 22nd, Eli Samaha acquired 35,931 shares of PFSweb stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.15 per share, for a total transaction of $400,630.65.

Shares of PFSW opened at $11.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $251.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.73. PFSweb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.16 and a fifty-two week high of $14.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.07.

PFSweb ( NASDAQ:PFSW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $61.34 million during the quarter. PFSweb had a net margin of 47.57% and a negative return on equity of 11.57%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in PFSweb in the fourth quarter valued at about $190,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of PFSweb by 117.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PFSweb during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,713,000. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of PFSweb by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 240,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of PFSweb by 94.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 51,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 25,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on PFSweb in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of PFSweb from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.

PFSweb Company Profile (Get Rating)

PFSweb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel commerce solutions in the United States, Belgium, Bulgaria, the United Kingdom, Canada, and India. It operates in two segments, PFS Operations and LiveArea Professional Services. The PFS Operations segment offers order to cash service, which provides distributed order orchestration and payment processing; order fulfillment services; contact center services that are focused on providing essential services, such as order entry, returns authorization, product inquiry, and order tracking, as well as iCommerce Agent, a customizable web-based application for accessing required customer information.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PFSweb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PFSweb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.