Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.52 EPS

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The oil and gas company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.52), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 1.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.16) earnings per share.

PSX opened at $86.76 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $63.19 and a 12-month high of $94.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.31, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.06 and a 200-day moving average of $80.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 124.32%.

In other news, VP Paula Ann Johnson sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total value of $1,080,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 126,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total transaction of $11,173,761.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 146,469 shares of company stock worth $12,955,593 over the last ninety days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth $139,000. Albion Financial Group UT increased its position in Phillips 66 by 3,636.4% during the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 2,466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Horizon Investments LLC increased its position in Phillips 66 by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,224 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth $267,000. 67.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PSX shares. TheStreet raised Phillips 66 from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com lowered Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

