Phoenix Biotech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PBAX) Short Interest Update

Phoenix Biotech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PBAX – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a growth of 65.7% from the March 31st total of 3,500 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of PBAX stock remained flat at $$10.02 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 6,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,835. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.98. Phoenix Biotech Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.71 and a 12-month high of $11.76.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Phoenix Biotech Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in shares of Phoenix Biotech Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $238,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in Phoenix Biotech Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Phoenix Biotech Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phoenix Biotech Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $496,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.76% of the company’s stock.

Phoenix Biotech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It engages in identifying and acquiring a business that focuses on the healthcare or healthcare related industries in the United States and Europe.

