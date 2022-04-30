Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 640,000 shares, a decline of 42.9% from the March 31st total of 1,120,000 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 469,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.
PIRS stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.80. The company had a trading volume of 372,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,763. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $6.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.49.
Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $8.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 million. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 97.46% and a negative net margin of 147.01%. On average, analysts expect that Pieris Pharmaceuticals will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
About Pieris Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in human blood plasma and other bodily fluids.
