Pigeon Co. (OTCMKTS:PGENY) Short Interest Up 61.8% in April

Pigeon Co. (OTCMKTS:PGENY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, an increase of 61.8% from the March 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.2 days.

OTCMKTS:PGENY remained flat at $$4.14 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 33 shares, compared to its average volume of 343. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.89. Pigeon has a 52 week low of $3.98 and a 52 week high of $9.00.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Pigeon from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

Pigeon Corporation manufactures, sells, imports, and exports baby and child-care products, maternity items, women's care products, home healthcare products, and elder care products in Japan and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Japan Business, China Business, Singapore Business, and Lansinoh Business.

