Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.53, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 28.52%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:PPC traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.35. 920,536 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 964,876. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.05. Pilgrim’s Pride has a 1 year low of $20.23 and a 1 year high of $29.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Get Pilgrim's Pride alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,434,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,063,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,580,000 after purchasing an additional 20,170 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 55,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after buying an additional 2,349 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 35,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.73% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pilgrim’s Pride in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Stephens upgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Pilgrim’s Pride in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.25.

About Pilgrim’s Pride (Get Rating)

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken, and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, the Middle East, Asia, Continental Europe, and internationally.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Pilgrim's Pride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pilgrim's Pride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.