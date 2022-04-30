Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.53, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 28.52%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share.
NASDAQ:PPC traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.35. 920,536 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 964,876. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.05. Pilgrim’s Pride has a 1 year low of $20.23 and a 1 year high of $29.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,434,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,063,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,580,000 after purchasing an additional 20,170 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 55,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after buying an additional 2,349 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 35,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.73% of the company’s stock.
About Pilgrim's Pride
Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken, and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, the Middle East, Asia, Continental Europe, and internationally.
