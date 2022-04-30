PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 89,600 shares, a drop of 41.4% from the March 31st total of 152,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 492,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of PHK stock opened at $5.65 on Friday. PIMCO High Income Fund has a 52-week low of $5.39 and a 52-week high of $7.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.01.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.048 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.19%.
PIMCO High Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in U.S. dollar denominated high-yield corporate debt obligations.
