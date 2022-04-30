PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 89,600 shares, a drop of 41.4% from the March 31st total of 152,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 492,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of PHK stock opened at $5.65 on Friday. PIMCO High Income Fund has a 52-week low of $5.39 and a 52-week high of $7.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.01.

Get PIMCO High Income Fund alerts:

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.048 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.19%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund by 40.5% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 113,669 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 32,747 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund by 7.9% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 122,885 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 9,024 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund by 6.6% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 236,037 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 14,582 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund by 43.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,851 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund by 30.5% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 421,074 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after acquiring an additional 98,505 shares during the period. 8.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PIMCO High Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in U.S. dollar denominated high-yield corporate debt obligations.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.