PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI) Short Interest Up 86.2% in April

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, an increase of 86.2% from the March 31st total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II by 78.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 225,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after purchasing an additional 99,029 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II during the third quarter valued at about $136,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II during the fourth quarter valued at about $135,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 4,036 shares in the last quarter.

PNI stock opened at $8.62 on Friday. PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II has a 1 year low of $8.57 and a 1 year high of $12.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.57.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th.

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal, New York State, and New York City income tax.

