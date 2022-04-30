Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PNGAY) Short Interest Update

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PNGAY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,900 shares, a decrease of 75.9% from the March 31st total of 177,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,248,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of PNGAY traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.30. 356,715 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 495,580. Ping An Insurance has a 52-week low of $11.85 and a 52-week high of $22.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.89. The firm has a market cap of $114.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China ( OTCMKTS:PNGAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $47.44 billion for the quarter. Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 7.89%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ping An Insurance will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. provides financial products and services for insurance, banking, asset management, and fintech and healthtech businesses in the People's Republic of China. The company's Life and Health Insurance segment offers term, whole-life, endowment, annuity, investment-linked, universal life, and health care and medical insurance to individual and corporate customers.

