Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT) Short Interest Down 42.4% in April

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 393,500 shares, a drop of 42.4% from the March 31st total of 683,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 934,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of PT stock opened at $0.56 on Friday. Pintec Technology has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.66.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pintec Technology stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 113,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.26% of Pintec Technology at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online technology platform that enables financial services in the People's Republic of China. The company connects business partners and financial partners on its platform and enables them to provide financial services to end users.

