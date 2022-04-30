Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Pinterest had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 13.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS.

Pinterest stock traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,955,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,605,651. The company has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.19. Pinterest has a 12 month low of $18.32 and a 12 month high of $81.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.05.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $46.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Pinterest in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $32.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Pinterest from $39.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.73.

In other news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 22,957 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $584,714.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 53,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total transaction of $1,398,031.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 352,848 shares of company stock valued at $8,090,398. 8.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pinterest by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 310,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,274,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Pinterest by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 24,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pinterest in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Pinterest by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

