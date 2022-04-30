Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Pinterest had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 13.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS.
Pinterest stock traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,955,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,605,651. The company has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.19. Pinterest has a 12 month low of $18.32 and a 12 month high of $81.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.05.
Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $46.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Pinterest in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $32.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Pinterest from $39.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.73.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pinterest by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 310,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,274,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Pinterest by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 24,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pinterest in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Pinterest by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter.
Pinterest Company Profile (Get Rating)
Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pinterest (PINS)
- Why is Chevron Stock Falling After Strong Earnings?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/25 – 4/29
- Apple’s Numbers Complete Trifecta
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- Iridium Communications Stock is Ready to Return to Orbit
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.