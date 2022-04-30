Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI) Short Interest Down 61.6% in April

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a decrease of 61.6% from the March 31st total of 30,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of MHI traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $9.57. 45,897 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,049. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.39. Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund has a 12 month low of $9.54 and a 12 month high of $13.21.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 19th were paid a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 18th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goodwin Daniel L bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $137,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,161 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 10.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,378 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 37.2% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,246 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 5,222 shares in the last quarter.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.

