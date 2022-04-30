Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI) Short Interest Down 61.6% in April

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a decrease of 61.6% from the March 31st total of 30,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of MHI traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $9.57. 45,897 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,049. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.39. Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund has a 12 month low of $9.54 and a 12 month high of $13.21.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 19th were paid a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 18th.
Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.
