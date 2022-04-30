Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) Upgraded to “Sell” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday.

PPSI has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pioneer Power Solutions from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Pioneer Power Solutions in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Pioneer Power Solutions from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd.

NASDAQ PPSI opened at $3.98 on Friday. Pioneer Power Solutions has a 52-week low of $3.09 and a 52-week high of $14.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.49 and a 200-day moving average of $6.19.

Pioneer Power Solutions ( NASDAQ:PPSI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.10). Pioneer Power Solutions had a negative return on equity of 14.81% and a negative net margin of 11.84%. The company had revenue of $3.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.97 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Pioneer Power Solutions will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,076,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions by 40,069.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 40,470 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions by 2.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 56,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter.

Pioneer Power Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services electric power systems, distributed energy resources, used and new power generation equipment, and mobile EV charging solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transmission & Distribution Solutions and Critical Power Solutions.

