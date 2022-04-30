Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.32 EPS

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.32, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $361.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.34 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 36.22% and a net margin of 13.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.13 earnings per share.

Shares of PIPR stock opened at $114.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.30. Piper Sandler Companies has a fifty-two week low of $110.45 and a fifty-two week high of $193.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler Companies’s payout ratio is presently 14.69%.

PIPR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Northland Securities cut their price objective on Piper Sandler Companies from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Piper Sandler Companies from $194.00 to $182.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Piper Sandler Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Piper Sandler Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PIPR. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,482,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,199,000 after acquiring an additional 79,727 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 80,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,353,000 after acquiring an additional 24,026 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 34.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,762,000 after acquiring an additional 13,370 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 75,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,490,000 after acquiring an additional 3,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.97% of the company’s stock.

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

