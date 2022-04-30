PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on PJT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of PJT Partners from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of PJT Partners from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of PJT Partners from $69.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of PJT Partners from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of PJT Partners from $98.00 to $86.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PJT Partners presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $79.17.

NYSE PJT opened at $65.99 on Friday. PJT Partners has a 12 month low of $54.48 and a 12 month high of $89.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.77.

PJT Partners ( NYSE:PJT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. PJT Partners had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 27.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that PJT Partners will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. PJT Partners’s payout ratio is 24.81%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PJT. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in PJT Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PJT Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in PJT Partners by 226.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in PJT Partners by 83.1% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in PJT Partners by 24.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.95% of the company’s stock.

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

