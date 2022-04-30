Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $12.13 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) will report $12.13 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Plains GP’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $13.71 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $9.75 billion. Plains GP posted sales of $8.38 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 44.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Plains GP will report full year sales of $46.70 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $39.06 billion to $55.58 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $60.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $38.14 billion to $102.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Plains GP.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.21. Plains GP had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 0.51%. The company had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.01 billion.

Several research analysts have commented on PAGP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Plains GP from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Plains GP from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Plains GP from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Plains GP from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.44.

NYSE PAGP opened at $11.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Plains GP has a 52 week low of $9.24 and a 52 week high of $12.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 34.91 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.2175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.79%. This is an increase from Plains GP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 225.00%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Plains GP during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new position in Plains GP during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Plains GP by 260.0% during the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Plains GP by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Plains GP during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Plains GP Company Profile

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the transportation of crude oil and NGLs on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

