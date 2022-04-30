Planet 13 Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLNHF) Short Interest Update

Planet 13 Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLNHF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,200 shares, a drop of 73.5% from the March 31st total of 98,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 552,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
PLNHF stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.78. The company had a trading volume of 371,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,712. Planet 13 has a 12 month low of $1.77 and a 12 month high of $7.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.06.
Planet 13 (OTCMKTS:PLNHF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02).
Planet 13 Holdings Inc, an integrated cannabis company, engages in the cultivation, production, distribution, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-infused products for medical and retail cannabis markets in Nevada, the United States. The company also operates licensed cannabis dispensaries; non-cannabis retail merchandise store and event space; and owns and operates Trece Eatery + Spirits, coffee shop and pizzeria.
