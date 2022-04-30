Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 705,600 shares, a drop of 40.2% from the March 31st total of 1,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 358,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 1.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,654,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,386,000 after buying an additional 28,240 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,315,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,096,000 after purchasing an additional 135,983 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,063,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,016,000 after purchasing an additional 208,712 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 956,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,619,000 after purchasing an additional 39,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 671,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,493,000 after acquiring an additional 122,865 shares in the last quarter. 83.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLYM opened at $24.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 52 week low of $17.87 and a 52 week high of $32.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Plymouth Industrial REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -93.62%.

PLYM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a report on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Plymouth Industrial REIT has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

About Plymouth Industrial REIT

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

