POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.20.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of POINT Biopharma Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th.

Get POINT Biopharma Global alerts:

PNT opened at $8.51 on Friday. POINT Biopharma Global has a 1-year low of $4.25 and a 1-year high of $11.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.15.

POINT Biopharma Global ( NASDAQ:PNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.10). Equities research analysts anticipate that POINT Biopharma Global will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in POINT Biopharma Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in POINT Biopharma Global in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in POINT Biopharma Global in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in POINT Biopharma Global in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 35.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About POINT Biopharma Global (Get Rating)

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a late-stage clinical precision oncology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radiopharmaceuticals for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates include PNT2002, a prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) targeted radioligand that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for POINT Biopharma Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POINT Biopharma Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.