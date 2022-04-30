Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Announces $0.64 Quarterly Dividend

Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.64 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st.

Polaris has raised its dividend by an average of 1.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 28 consecutive years. Polaris has a dividend payout ratio of 22.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Polaris to earn $11.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.2%.

Shares of PII stock opened at $94.94 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 1.63. Polaris has a one year low of $94.56 and a one year high of $145.79.

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 43.24%. Polaris’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Polaris will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Polaris news, SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 4,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $532,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Polaris by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 5,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Polaris by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Polaris by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 3,593 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on PII. Zacks Investment Research lowered Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Polaris from $165.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Polaris from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Polaris from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Polaris from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.08.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through six segments: ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

