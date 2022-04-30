Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Announces $0.64 Quarterly Dividend

Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.64 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st.
Polaris has raised its dividend by an average of 1.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 28 consecutive years. Polaris has a dividend payout ratio of 22.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Polaris to earn $11.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.2%.
Shares of PII stock opened at $94.94 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 1.63. Polaris has a one year low of $94.56 and a one year high of $145.79.
In other Polaris news, SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 4,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $532,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Polaris by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 5,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Polaris by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Polaris by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 3,593 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages recently commented on PII. Zacks Investment Research lowered Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Polaris from $165.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Polaris from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Polaris from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Polaris from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.08.
Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through six segments: ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.
