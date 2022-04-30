Polymetal International plc (OTCMKTS:POYYF) Short Interest Update

Polymetal International plc (OTCMKTS:POYYF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 304,000 shares, a decline of 68.0% from the March 31st total of 949,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,084,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Separately, Berenberg Bank cut Polymetal International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th.
POYYF traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.24. 143,538 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 477,908. Polymetal International has a twelve month low of $1.44 and a twelve month high of $28.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.71.
Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. The company is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Polymetal International (POYYF)
- Why is Chevron Stock Falling After Strong Earnings?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/25 – 4/29
- Apple’s Numbers Complete Trifecta
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- O’Reilly Automotive Hits A Pothole
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Polymetal International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polymetal International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.