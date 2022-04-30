Polymetal International plc (OTCMKTS:POYYF) Short Interest Update

Polymetal International plc (OTCMKTS:POYYF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 304,000 shares, a decline of 68.0% from the March 31st total of 949,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,084,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut Polymetal International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th.

Get Polymetal International alerts:

POYYF traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.24. 143,538 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 477,908. Polymetal International has a twelve month low of $1.44 and a twelve month high of $28.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.71.

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. The company is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Polymetal International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polymetal International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.