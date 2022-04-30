Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the semiconductor company on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th.

Power Integrations has increased its dividend by an average of 19.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Power Integrations has a dividend payout ratio of 18.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Power Integrations to earn $3.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.6%.

Get Power Integrations alerts:

POWI opened at $80.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 28.57 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $87.73 and a 200-day moving average of $90.76. Power Integrations has a 52 week low of $72.50 and a 52 week high of $110.66.

Power Integrations ( NASDAQ:POWI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $182.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.20 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 23.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Power Integrations will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on POWI shares. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Power Integrations in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Power Integrations presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.17.

In other news, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 1,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.72, for a total transaction of $88,808.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 2,644 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.24, for a total transaction of $212,154.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,758 shares of company stock valued at $5,130,929 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POWI. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Power Integrations by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 356,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,251,000 after acquiring an additional 73,782 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Power Integrations by 147.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 114,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,622,000 after purchasing an additional 68,075 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Power Integrations in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,979,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Power Integrations by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 358,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,310,000 after purchasing an additional 52,944 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Power Integrations by 140.8% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 50,003 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,645,000 after purchasing an additional 29,238 shares during the period. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Power Integrations Company Profile (Get Rating)

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.