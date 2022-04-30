Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $182.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.20 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 23.38%. Power Integrations’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS.

Power Integrations stock traded down $4.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $80.00. 670,799 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357,522. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.76. Power Integrations has a 52-week low of $72.50 and a 52-week high of $110.66. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57 and a beta of 0.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.71%.

In other Power Integrations news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 2,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.24, for a total value of $212,154.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Clifford Walker sold 638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.89, for a total transaction of $50,969.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,758 shares of company stock valued at $5,130,929. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Power Integrations by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 73,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,858,000 after buying an additional 4,782 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 68,135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 66,309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,159,000 after purchasing an additional 6,681 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Power Integrations in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,979,000. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 57,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,301,000 after purchasing an additional 6,417 shares in the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on POWI shares. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.17.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

