Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) Receives Buy Rating from Susquehanna Bancshares

Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a $105.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Susquehanna reiterated a buy rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Power Integrations from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $105.17.

NASDAQ POWI opened at $80.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57 and a beta of 0.98. Power Integrations has a 52-week low of $72.50 and a 52-week high of $110.66.

Power Integrations ( NASDAQ:POWI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $182.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.20 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 23.38% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Power Integrations will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.71%.

In other Power Integrations news, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 1,114 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.72, for a total transaction of $88,808.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Clifford Walker sold 638 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.89, for a total value of $50,969.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,758 shares of company stock valued at $5,130,929. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 15.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 67,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,680,000 after buying an additional 9,064 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 574,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,408,000 after buying an additional 59,213 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Power Integrations in the fourth quarter valued at about $748,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 501,589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,592,000 after buying an additional 4,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. bought a new position in shares of Power Integrations in the third quarter valued at about $206,000. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Power Integrations (Get Rating)

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

