Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) Receives Buy Rating from Susquehanna

Susquehanna restated their buy rating on shares of Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $105.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

POWI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Power Integrations in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Power Integrations from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Power Integrations from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Power Integrations presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $105.17.

Power Integrations stock opened at $80.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.76. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.57 and a beta of 0.98. Power Integrations has a twelve month low of $72.50 and a twelve month high of $110.66.

Power Integrations ( NASDAQ:POWI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $182.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.20 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 23.38%. Power Integrations’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Power Integrations will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.71%.

In related news, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 1,875 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.26, for a total value of $171,112.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,313,576.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 9,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total transaction of $855,335.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,758 shares of company stock worth $5,130,929 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its stake in Power Integrations by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Power Integrations by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 11,072 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Power Integrations by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 26,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Power Integrations by 89.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Power Integrations by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

