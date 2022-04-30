PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.91.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of PowerSchool from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of PowerSchool from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of PowerSchool from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of PowerSchool from $33.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PowerSchool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, March 12th.

Shares of PWSC stock opened at $15.14 on Friday. PowerSchool has a 12 month low of $12.35 and a 12 month high of $36.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

PowerSchool ( NYSE:PWSC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $146.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.82 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PowerSchool will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in PowerSchool in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of PowerSchool during the third quarter worth $37,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of PowerSchool in the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PowerSchool in the third quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in PowerSchool during the third quarter worth about $139,000. Institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its solution is embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts representing approximately 45 million students worldwide. Its cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics.

