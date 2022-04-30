Powertap Hydrogen Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:MOTNF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Powertap Hydrogen Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:MOTNF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decrease of 70.5% from the March 31st total of 16,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 59,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:MOTNF traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.21. 4,730 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,745. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.23 and a 200-day moving average of $0.31. Powertap Hydrogen Capital has a fifty-two week low of $0.17 and a fifty-two week high of $1.34.

Powertap Hydrogen Capital Corp. is a venture capital firm specializing in investments in early stage, buyouts. It prefers to invest in equity, bridge loans, secured loans, unsecured loans, convertible debentures, warrants and options, joint ventures, partnerships, royalties, streaming investments, net profit interests and other hybrid instruments.

