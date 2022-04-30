Powertap Hydrogen Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:MOTNF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Powertap Hydrogen Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:MOTNF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decrease of 70.5% from the March 31st total of 16,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 59,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS:MOTNF traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.21. 4,730 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,745. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.23 and a 200-day moving average of $0.31. Powertap Hydrogen Capital has a fifty-two week low of $0.17 and a fifty-two week high of $1.34.
