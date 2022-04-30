PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PREKF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PREKF – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PREKF shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$21.00 to C$23.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Scotiabank increased their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th.

PREKF opened at $13.73 on Friday. PrairieSky Royalty has a 12 month low of $8.30 and a 12 month high of $15.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.54.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 8.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; approximately 0.3 million acres of the GRT interests; and other acreage.

