Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Given New C$142.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS – Get Rating) (TSE:PD) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$135.00 to C$142.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
PDS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Precision Drilling from C$71.00 to C$81.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. CIBC increased their target price on Precision Drilling from C$82.50 to C$115.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Precision Drilling from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Precision Drilling from C$85.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Precision Drilling from C$125.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Precision Drilling has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $98.17.
Shares of NYSE PDS opened at $71.79 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Precision Drilling has a 1 year low of $24.68 and a 1 year high of $85.29.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PDS. MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 72,588.5% during the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 101,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,083,000 after buying an additional 100,898 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 38.4% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 340,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,733,000 after buying an additional 94,300 shares during the last quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 274,930 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,721,000 after buying an additional 77,800 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,245,000 after buying an additional 53,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 60.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 132,802 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,538,000 after buying an additional 49,910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.10% of the company’s stock.
Precision Drilling Company Profile (Get Rating)
Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services.
