Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Given New C$147.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS – Get Rating) (TSE:PD) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$135.00 to C$147.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

PDS has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet raised Precision Drilling from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$62.50 to C$115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. CIBC upped their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$82.50 to C$115.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$65.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Precision Drilling from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $98.17.

PDS stock opened at $71.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.32 and a 200-day moving average of $50.43. Precision Drilling has a 12-month low of $24.68 and a 12-month high of $85.29.

Precision Drilling ( NYSE:PDS Get Rating ) (TSE:PD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $295.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.08 million. Precision Drilling had a negative net margin of 18.08% and a negative return on equity of 13.90%. The business’s revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.10) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Precision Drilling will post -2.57 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PDS. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 88.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 619 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling in the first quarter worth $36,000. Verdad Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Precision Drilling in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Precision Drilling in the fourth quarter valued at $193,000. Institutional investors own 43.10% of the company’s stock.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services.

