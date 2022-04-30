Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Price Target Increased to C$130.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS – Get Rating) (TSE:PD) had its target price hoisted by TD Securities from C$125.00 to C$130.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

PDS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$65.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$65.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Precision Drilling from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$82.50 to C$115.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Precision Drilling has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $98.17.

Get Precision Drilling alerts:

PDS stock traded up $1.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $71.79. 132,062 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,352. Precision Drilling has a 52-week low of $24.68 and a 52-week high of $85.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Precision Drilling ( NYSE:PDS Get Rating ) (TSE:PD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $295.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.08 million. Precision Drilling had a negative return on equity of 13.90% and a negative net margin of 18.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.10) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Precision Drilling will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PDS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Precision Drilling during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in Precision Drilling by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 6,787 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Precision Drilling during the fourth quarter worth approximately $193,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Precision Drilling by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Precision Drilling during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,024,000. 43.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Precision Drilling Company Profile (Get Rating)

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.