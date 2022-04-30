Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Given a C$115.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Raymond James set a C$115.00 price objective on Precision Drilling (TSE:PD – Get Rating) (NYSE:PDS) in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

PD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$130.00 to C$133.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Evercore lifted their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$78.00 to C$82.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$75.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$80.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$135.00 to C$142.00 in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$95.27.

Shares of PD stock opened at C$92.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.12, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.26 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$86.39 and a 200 day moving average price of C$63.66. Precision Drilling has a fifty-two week low of C$30.45 and a fifty-two week high of C$107.67.

Precision Drilling ( TSE:PD Get Rating ) (NYSE:PDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported C($2.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($1.60) by C($0.45). The company had revenue of C$295.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$283.33 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Precision Drilling will post 2.8800001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Veronica H. Foley sold 1,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$68.16, for a total value of C$75,793.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,133,909.76. Also, Director Carey Thomas Ford sold 1,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$72.63, for a total transaction of C$100,376.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,369,596.16. Insiders have sold a total of 16,093 shares of company stock valued at $1,092,104 in the last 90 days.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services.

