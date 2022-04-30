Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Price Target Increased to C$133.00 by Analysts at ATB Capital

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD – Get Rating) (NYSE:PDS) had its target price hoisted by ATB Capital from C$130.00 to C$133.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. ATB Capital currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PD. Tudor Pickering & Holt reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a report on Thursday, February 10th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$80.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$82.50 to C$115.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$75.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Precision Drilling currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$95.27.

PD stock opened at C$92.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.12. Precision Drilling has a 12 month low of C$30.45 and a 12 month high of C$107.67. The firm has a market cap of C$1.26 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$86.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$63.66.

Precision Drilling ( TSE:PD Get Rating ) (NYSE:PDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported C($2.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($1.60) by C($0.45). The company had revenue of C$295.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$283.33 million. Equities analysts predict that Precision Drilling will post 2.8800001 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Carey Thomas Ford sold 1,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$69.46, for a total value of C$113,838.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,609,889.93. Also, Senior Officer Veronica H. Foley sold 3,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$65.40, for a total transaction of C$222,801.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$715,946.65. Insiders sold a total of 16,093 shares of company stock worth $1,092,104 in the last 90 days.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services.

