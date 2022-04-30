Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Price Target Increased to C$142.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD – Get Rating) (NYSE:PDS) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$135.00 to C$142.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$70.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$71.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$75.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. ATB Capital increased their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$130.00 to C$133.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$82.50 to C$115.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Precision Drilling presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$95.27.

Get Precision Drilling alerts:

Shares of PD stock opened at C$92.52 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$86.39 and a 200-day moving average of C$63.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.12. Precision Drilling has a 12-month low of C$30.45 and a 12-month high of C$107.67. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.94.

Precision Drilling ( TSE:PD Get Rating ) (NYSE:PDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported C($2.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($1.60) by C($0.45). The firm had revenue of C$295.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$283.33 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Precision Drilling will post 2.8800001 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Veronica H. Foley sold 1,112 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$68.16, for a total value of C$75,793.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,133,909.76. Also, Director Carey Thomas Ford sold 1,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$72.63, for a total transaction of C$100,376.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,625 shares in the company, valued at C$2,369,596.16. Insiders sold 16,093 shares of company stock worth $1,092,104 over the last three months.

Precision Drilling Company Profile (Get Rating)

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.