Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Price Target Increased to C$147.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD – Get Rating) (NYSE:PDS) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$135.00 to C$147.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Evercore boosted their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$78.00 to C$82.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$80.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling to C$82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$82.50 to C$115.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$75.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$95.27.

Shares of PD opened at C$92.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$86.39 and its 200-day moving average price is C$63.66. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.12. Precision Drilling has a 1-year low of C$30.45 and a 1-year high of C$107.67.

Precision Drilling ( TSE:PD Get Rating ) (NYSE:PDS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported C($2.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($1.60) by C($0.45). The firm had revenue of C$295.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$283.33 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Precision Drilling will post 2.8800001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Veronica H. Foley sold 1,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$68.16, for a total transaction of C$75,793.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,133,909.76. Also, Director Carey Thomas Ford sold 1,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$72.63, for a total transaction of C$100,376.46. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,369,596.16. Insiders have sold 16,093 shares of company stock valued at $1,092,104 over the last three months.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services.

