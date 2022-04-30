Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Price Target Raised to C$130.00 at TD Securities

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD – Get Rating) (NYSE:PDS) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$125.00 to C$130.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PD. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Precision Drilling to C$82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$75.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$82.50 to C$115.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$70.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$135.00 to C$142.00 in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Precision Drilling has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$95.27.

Shares of TSE:PD opened at C$92.52 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$86.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$63.66. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.26 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.94. Precision Drilling has a 12-month low of C$30.45 and a 12-month high of C$107.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.12.

Precision Drilling ( TSE:PD Get Rating ) (NYSE:PDS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported C($2.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($1.60) by C($0.45). The business had revenue of C$295.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$283.33 million. Equities research analysts expect that Precision Drilling will post 2.8800001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Brian James Gibson sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$73.42, for a total transaction of C$117,472.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$328,554.50. Also, Senior Officer Veronica H. Foley sold 1,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$68.16, for a total transaction of C$75,793.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,133,909.76. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,093 shares of company stock valued at $1,092,104.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services.

