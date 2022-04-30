Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) Plans $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRST opened at $13.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $336.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.98. Primis Financial has a 12 month low of $12.88 and a 12 month high of $16.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.04 and its 200 day moving average is $14.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Get Primis Financial alerts:

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.04). Primis Financial had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 8.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Primis Financial will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Primis Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th.

In other Primis Financial news, Director Charles A. Kabbash purchased 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.24 per share, with a total value of $36,576.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dennis J. Zember, Jr. purchased 24,767 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.79 per share, with a total value of $341,536.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 40,031 shares of company stock valued at $557,326 and sold 538 shares valued at $7,655. 2.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Primis Financial by 127.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Primis Financial by 140.5% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 4,967 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Primis Financial by 38.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Primis Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Primis Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $252,000. 67.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Primis Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Primis Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Primis Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Primis Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primis Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.